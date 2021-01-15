Eight Capital Lowers OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

