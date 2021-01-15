El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

