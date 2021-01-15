Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives $8.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. Roth Capital upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of SOLO opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $890,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.