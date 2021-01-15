Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

