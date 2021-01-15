Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

