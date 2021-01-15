Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

