Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.34

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 6449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $8,222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 733,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

