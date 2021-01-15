Eminer (EM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $831,139.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $831,139.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.
About Eminer
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Buying and Selling Eminer
Eminer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.