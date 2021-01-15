Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $135,591.95

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Energo has a market capitalization of $135,591.95 and $6,843.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energo has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

