Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.17.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

