Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.30.

ENTG opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $97,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

