Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

