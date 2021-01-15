EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up approximately 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 1,521,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,457. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.