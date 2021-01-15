Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) PT Raised to C$22.50

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.