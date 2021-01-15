Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

