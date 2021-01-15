Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.66

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 38528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
