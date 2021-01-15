Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.66

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 38528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

