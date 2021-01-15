Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81).

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.