Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

