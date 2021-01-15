Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE HLI opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

