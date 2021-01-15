Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Shares of EBKDY opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

