Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 13,524 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidia by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

