Etheroll (DICE) Price Tops $0.61

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Etheroll has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Etheroll coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etheroll has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $29.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etheroll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

About Etheroll

DICE is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etheroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.