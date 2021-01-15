Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $211.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $221.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

