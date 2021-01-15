Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ERRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.