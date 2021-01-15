Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 272.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.