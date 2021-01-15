Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

