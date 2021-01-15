Evercore Boosts Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$24.50

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.30.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

