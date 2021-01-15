EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.57

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and traded as high as $40.08. EVERTEC shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 647,390 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.