EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.57

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and traded as high as $40.08. EVERTEC shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 647,390 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

