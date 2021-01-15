EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.