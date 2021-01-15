Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($9.47) Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the online travel company will earn ($9.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

EXPE opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 333.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

