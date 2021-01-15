Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

