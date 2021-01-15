F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.34 Million

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $304.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $300.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

