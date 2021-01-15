Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

FMAO stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

