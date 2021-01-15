Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Boosted by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.