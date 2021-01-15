Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,483 shares in the company, valued at $21,623,620.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $80.36 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $862.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

