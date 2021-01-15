Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) shares were down 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.31 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.