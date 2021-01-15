First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 712 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.