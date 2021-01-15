First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 133,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

