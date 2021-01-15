First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $687,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.