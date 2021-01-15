First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,737 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of WSM opened at $125.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

