First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,056 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

