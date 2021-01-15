First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,280 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

