First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $156.65 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

