First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Copa by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Copa by 22.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 296.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.