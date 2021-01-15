First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,039,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 845,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

