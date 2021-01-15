First Hawaiian Bank Invests $654,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

