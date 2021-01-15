First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 672.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.02. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $330.80.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

