First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

