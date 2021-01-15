First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,580 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

INVH opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

