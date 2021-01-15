First Hawaiian Bank Sells 270 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

